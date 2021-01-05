Free COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday at Auburn Community Hospital

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are offering a free testing clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The drive-thru testing clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at ACH. People are asked to use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

The clinic is for Cayuga County residents. Appointments are required, and instructions on a portal system to access test results will be provided after testing.

Appointments can be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinic" button. People wishing to be tested must provide their legal name, home address, phone number, email address (to receive results through the portal) and insurance information.

If the insurance policy is under another person’s name, include that person's legal name and date of birth. People who do not have insurance should write "no insurance" in each required field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0