Free hand sanitizer, masks available to Cayuga County farms

Farmers in Cayuga County are invited to pick up free hand sanitizer and face masks to help protect their workers.

In a Facebook post, the Cayuga County Farm Bureau said that Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will distribute hand sanitizer and masks to farms in Cayuga County Tuesday, May 12, and Friday, May 15.

Pickup will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Center at 248 Grant Ave., Auburn. Farms that are interested in picking up hand sanitizer for themselves, their workers, and customers should fill out the registration form at the CCE website with farm contact information, requested quantity, and day of pick up.

Those who need to order by phone or have questions should call Peggy Lillie at (315) 255-1183 ext.238 . Questions can also be e-mailed to cayuga@cornell.edu.

The sanitizer and masks are being provided free of charge to farms by New York state, which began producing its own NYS Clean sanitizer at state prisons in response to shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanitizer is available in one-gallon containers with pumps, and travel size spray bottles. Quantities of sanitizer requested may be adjusted before pickup to ensure adequate supplies are given to as many farms as possible.