ENVIRONMENT

Free trees, shrubs available to lessen erosion along New York stream banks

Skaneateles Watershed

Plants for shoring up streams and tributaries are being planted at Skaneateles County Club help control the flow of nutrient runoff into Skaneateles Lake.

 The Citizen file

State environmental officials are encouraging landowners to apply for free tree and shrub seedlings to help prevent erosion by stabilizing steam banks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday announced that the application period for the Buffer in a Bag program is now open. Qualifying private and public landowners may apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, and improve wildlife habitat.

To qualify, landowners must have property in the state with at least 50 feet bordering a stream, river, or lake, and provide photos or a map of the planting location. Previous recipients are encouraged to reapply to continue to build riparian buffers. Applicants are eligible for one bag of 25 seedlings and recipients are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Small-scale streamside plantings can help decrease erosion, slow floodwaters, and protect fish and wildlife habitat,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “We encourage New York landowners with waterside properties to participate in DEC’s 'Buffer in a Bag' program to bolster our efforts to protect water quality and safeguard communities from flooding."

For more information about the Buffer in a Bag application process and requirements, visit the DEC's website. Applications are due by 3 p.m. April 11. Questions may be directed to treesfortribs@dec.ny.gov.

