FreeTHEM Walk stops in Auburn, part of 902-mile trek to raise human trafficking awareness

AUBURN — A conversation with her uncle led Kelly Diane Galloway to realize that the scourge of human trafficking — a problem she has been combating around the world — is part of her family's history.

It also inspired a 902-mile trek that began in Lynchburg, Virginia, and stopped in Auburn on Thursday.

Galloway, a Buffalo woman who founded RAMP Global Missions to assist human trafficking victims, is leading the FreeTHEM Walk to raise awareness about human trafficking. With more than 40 million victims a year, she said it's the second-largest crime in the world.

Through her organization, Galloway has established locations in Guatemala, India and Nepal. In Buffalo, she opened Project Mona's House, which provides housing and other aid to women who are human trafficking survivors, and the FreeTHEM Center for at-risk women and girls. She's also opening a restoration home for trafficking victims in Virginia.

The FreeTHEM Walk, which also aims to raise $1 million to build a larger restoration home for human trafficking victims, is following the path of the Underground Railroad. Galloway explained that while the goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking, they also want to retrace the steps of past freedom seekers, namely Harriet Tubman.