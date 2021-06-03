FreeTHEM Walk stops in Auburn, part of 902-mile trek to raise human trafficking awareness

AUBURN — A conversation with her uncle led Kelly Diane Galloway to realize that the scourge of human trafficking — a problem she has been combating around the world — is part of her family's history.
It also inspired a 902-mile trek that began in Lynchburg, Virginia, and stopped in Auburn on Thursday.
Galloway, a Buffalo woman who founded RAMP Global Missions to assist human trafficking victims, is leading the FreeTHEM Walk to raise awareness about human trafficking. With more than 40 million victims a year, she said it's the second-largest crime in the world.
Through her organization, Galloway has established locations in Guatemala, India and Nepal. In Buffalo, she opened Project Mona's House, which provides housing and other aid to women who are human trafficking survivors, and the FreeTHEM Center for at-risk women and girls. She's also opening a restoration home for trafficking victims in Virginia.
The FreeTHEM Walk, which also aims to raise $1 million to build a larger restoration home for human trafficking victims, is following the path of the Underground Railroad. Galloway explained that while the goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking, they also want to retrace the steps of past freedom seekers, namely Harriet Tubman.
Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland. She helped dozens of people escape on the Underground Railroad. Later in her life, she settled in Auburn. Her former property is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Her gravesite is in Fort Hill Cemetery.
For Galloway, the walk holds personal significance. During that conversation with her uncle, she learned that her family can be traced back to Warrenton, Virginia, "but no further." The reason: She is only the third generation of her family that wasn't born on a plantation.
"The more I learned about my family and the tobacco farms they worked on and even the White House in Washington, D.C., I realized that my ancestors have been bought and sold for labor, bought and sold for sex, bought and sold for medical experimentation and bought and sold for entertainment," she said.
Galloway continued, "I realized that I am a descendant of those who were victims of human trafficking ... My lineage goes right back to the same people that I advocate for today."
One of the early stops on the FreeTHEM Walk was in Warrenton. Galloway and the group traveled north to Philadelphia, then stopped in New York City and Albany before advancing to Auburn.
In Auburn, local leaders greeted Galloway at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick participated in a press conference with the FreeThem walkers. Courtney Rae Kasper, the visitor experience manager at the center, presented Galloway with a Harriet Tubman print.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler lauded Galloway for her efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking.
"We are committed to human rights in the city of Auburn," he said. "We work diligently with our local advocates and we are partners in the fight against human trafficking."
The FreeThem walkers attended a memorial celebration at Tubman's gravesite before resuming their journey. They will head to Rochester before the walk ends in Buffalo on June 19 — the day Juneteenth is observed. Juneteenth is a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
Galloway says it's her desire to give those affected by human trafficking their own Juneteenth.
"Hopefully with every step that we take today through the city of Auburn together, we are planting many seeds of freedom," she said. "I believe that those seeds will sprout into a harvest of freedom for over 40.3 million victims of human trafficking. It may look like a little seed today, but I promise you, down the line, your steps, your words, your efforts and the seeds sown are still going to speak."
