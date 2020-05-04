Freeze watch issued for Cayuga, neighboring counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The mild, spring-like weather of the past weekend has moved out and freezing temperatures are on the way back.

The National Weather Service has issued freeze watches for portions of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County.

The watch goes into effect late Monday and runs through the mid-Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip to as low as 28 degrees in some areas.

The watches include the following counties that border Cayuga: Seneca, Onondaga, Wayne and Oswego.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," the National Weather Service said. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Cold-sensitive vegetation can be covered or brought inside if possible to protect from cold and frost."

