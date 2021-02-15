Friendly flares: Engineer aims to protect Finger Lakes without losing the spark

“I dialed up a sales export person who could get the flares at factory cost,” Talomie told the Watershed Council.

“He did a heck of a lot of work,” said Gorham Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote, the Watershed Council’s co-chair. “It’s nice to see when someone rolls up their sleeves and takes the bull by the horns and gets something done.”

“He has a real business plan. We have a viable alternative,” said Canandaigua Lake Watershed Manager Kevin Olvany.

The council enthusiastically endorsed the concept of promoting LED flares over the chemical road flares, without endorsing a specific company or manufacturer.

Talomie said what he found makes the LEDs accessible in bulk and affordable with factory-direct pricing. He is talking to watershed groups across the region and said the response is positive.

Pricing for consumers would vary depending on the retailer. As a reusable product, using LEDs would save consumers money over the long run.

Maria Hudson, vice president of the Keuka Lake Association, who heads up its water quality efforts, said she is fully behind the move. When the chemical flares burn out "they leave a mass of gray, hard, chemical gunk,” said Hudson, who has had a home on Keuka Lake for 25 years.