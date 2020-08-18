From Auburn home, Dia Carabajal fulfills role as Democratic convention delegate

The day's events concluded with the prime-time lineup of speakers — the portion of the convention that is televised. The headliner was former first lady Michelle Obama.

Carabajal started her Tuesday slate with the New York delegates meeting. The group heard from a pair of guest speakers — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, and Tom Perez, a Buffalo native who is chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

There were two other sessions Carabajal planned to attend — a Rural Caucus meeting and the Council on Environmental and Climate Crisis — before the televised events.

This is Carabajal's first convention as a delegate and while it still has the features of a convention — the busy schedule and high-profile speakers — it doesn't have the same feel. That's a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Democratic convention to be largely held online.

But it's not stopping Carabajal from appreciating the part she's playing in history.

"Because I'm such a political junkie anyway, I'm still finding it a valuable, moving experience and honor," she said. "I'm taking the responsibility very seriously. There are lots of things that, as a delegate, you could blow off. If I didn't show up, no one would know. But the responsibility that has been given to me is to be here to witness this on behalf of the people who voted me in. I'm here to witness this and to participate in it fully, regardless of whether or not we're in person."

