'From darkness to light': Return of Dickens Christmas a welcome sign for Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — It’s 1842 all over again.

The business community in Skaneateles is keeping an annual tradition alive while thanking residents and local shoppers for their year-long support with the presentation of Dickens Christmas 2021.

While those preparing for the holiday shopping season took part in the hectic pace of Black Friday, the village of Skaneateles featured a relaxing and entertaining “Bright Friday.”

The celebration kicked off Friday and will be featured from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23, as well as from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Opening ceremonies of the 28th annual event featured a parade and arrival of the fictional Charles Dickens and his entourage, including Queen Victoria, Father Christmas, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Spirit of Christmas Past. Producing director Jim Greene plays Dickens, the author of the haunting holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” first published in 1843.

Holiday camaraderie is created as Dickens and his cast interact with residents and visitors throughout the village.

Street theater acts at the Skaneateles Gazebo, live music, shopping and dining opportunities, and horse and wagon rides around the village help anchor the event.

Each day of the festival features trunk shows at 1 p.m. at the Skaneateles Gazebo, while the cast of Dickens Christmas characters congregate for song and merriment at 2 p.m. at Clift Park.

Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event is highly significant for area merchants as well as the community in general.

She said the village relies heavily on its tourism industry while business owners reside in the local area as well. Dickens Christmas also helps to extend the retail season to offset the challenges that a demanding winter oftentimes brings, Fenner added.

She said the village is also anxious to be part of the nationwide “Shop Small Movement,” an initiative to help small businesses.

The chamber leader said it encourages people to support today’s Small Business Saturday, observed on the Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s mega sales.

Small businesses are among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-four percent reportedly closed while 40 percent had decreases in overall revenue.

Besides turning to the internet, nationwide initiatives such as the Shop Small Movement are reportedly helping small businesses get back on their feet.

Slated Saturday will be a holiday open house from noon to 3 p.m. at Strawberry Fields Hydroponic Farm & Floral Boutique, 4240 E. Genesee St., featuring live music and free refreshments.

Teresa Vitale, owner and artist at Skaneateles Artisans in the village, represents more than 150 artists in New York state. She has been in business for 14 years.

“The festival fills the hearts of everyone,” she said while fest goers and shoppers filled the streets of the village. “It’s an amazing celebration. People come to feel good about the holidays.”

She said the professionalism of the actors and the way in which they interact with the public “may become an experience visitors remember for a long time.”

Vitale said people come back year after year.

“People come from everywhere in the world, not just from the United States anymore,” she said. “It brings gaiety and puts everyone in a happy place.”

Vitale reflected on what was a “somber” 2020.

“We went from darkness to light again,” she said. “We were going through challenges with COVID-19 and all that it brought and at the same time, the impact it created on the economy. We were closed for four months.”

“We are still here because of support on a local level,” said Vitale, noting loyal returning customers and folks who really understand what it means to shop local are the reasons her business still exists.

Maria Sakran and Daniel Tagliamonte, owners of Sea Culture Brand and Sakran & Shaw in the village, were celebrating their second anniversary Friday as a men’s and women’s clothing business. Sakran serves as an event committee member.

They did experience Dickens Christmas in 2019 as business owners before COVID-19 erased the event last year.

“It brings a lot of people in,” Tagliamonte said. “I think it’s more packed now than our first time.”

The couple has been creating awareness about Small Business Saturday by promoting the business through the internet and social media platforms.

Jeff Cregg, owner of Village Bottle Shop in Skaneateles, said Dickens Christmas is impactful from a business standpoint.

“It’s hard to get people to visit Upstate New York at this time of year. It’s great to bring people into a small town like this,” he said.

He said his wine and liquor business obviously differs from other retailers at this time of year.

“We are always going to do well around the holidays. But this event helps us in early December for sure,” he added.

Cregg said Friday’s event signifies things are returning to normal.

“It’s always good to get back to how we used to be,” he said.

Dickens Christmas, produced by Scarlett Rat Entertainment, is sponsored by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the chamber and local businesses.

The mask-friendly event follows all pandemic guidelines.

Fenner said this year’s event signifies “a return to normalcy,” and while traffic in stores may be somewhat limited due to pandemic regulations, overall merchants are “hopeful and happy.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0