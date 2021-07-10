From George to Keuka: Man paddling 400 miles to raise lake quality awareness

In about two weeks, Al Freihofer hopes to be at the mouth of the Keuka Lake Outlet to begin the final legs of his latest rowing adventure.
Since rowing against the current on the outlet that connects Seneca and Keuka lakes isn’t an option — there are waterfalls along that stretch too — legs are what he’ll be using in the eight-mile portage from Dresden to Penn Yan along the outlet trail.
“By that time, I will be happy to get out of the boat and use my legs,” Freihofer said with a laugh during a recent phone interview.
The local stop is part of Freihofer’s planned trek of about 400 miles from Lake George to Keuka Lake. His journey began Tuesday.
Freihofer hopes to promote environmental stewardship on the two lakes and other New York waterways.
“Lake George and Keuka have a lot of similarities, although Lake George is about 10 miles longer. The water quality is good in both,” he said. “People on both bodies of water are very mindful about waste disposal (septic systems), although the folks of Keuka Lake are a little bit ahead in that regard. People are doing great work on both lakes.”
If you think a 400-mile row sounds like a daunting task ... well, it is. Freihofer, though, is no novice to such an adventure.
Growing up in Troy, Rensselaer County, the Dartmouth College graduate worked in business for 20 years before turning to teaching at the age of 50. He retired recently as a private school English teacher in Baltimore, where he lives.
“When I turned 56, my mom — for a birthday present — got me a fiberglass rowboat. I never competed in races, but I’ve always been around boats,” said Freihofer, who turns 70 next month. “That fall, I took the boat from Troy to Baltimore, about 450 miles in about two weeks.”
Freihofer’s vessel, an Adirondack guide boat, isn’t your father’s rowboat. He has taken it on many long trips in the United States and Canada.
On his current trek, Freihofer started at the southern tip of Lake George and rowed north for a short portage to Lake Champlain at Ticonderoga, where the Champlain Canal will take him to the Hudson River. He eventually will connect with the Erie Canal and row the full length of Oneida Lake.
By next week, he should be at the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and go down Seneca Lake to Dresden, where he will be met by members of the Friends of the Outlet Trail — possibly by July 16. Phillip Rahr, president of the organization, said Freihofer made a “generous” donation to the group.
“When Al reached out to me to let me know about his plan for the summer, we were excited about the opportunity to play a small role,” Rahr said. “We don’t know exactly when he will arrive to our trail, but we hope to offer him all the support he needs when he is in our area.
“Clearly, we are kindred spirits in our love of New York’s amazing waterways, and I’m confident the outlet trail will be among the highlights of his journey.”
Freihofer plans to roll his boat from Dresden to Penn Yan, about eight miles slightly uphill, on a special set of small wheels. After getting to Penn Yan, he will row more than 20 miles south on Keuka Lake to Hammondsport, where he will end his journey and stay with a friend.
People can track Freihofer’s progress on his blog, lakertolaker.blogspot.com, and make a donation. Proceeds will go to the Keuka Lake Association and Lake George Association.
“I think if people just pause a minute and reflect on those organizations, and contribute to the quality of life and state of environment, that would be great,” he said. “Upstate New York, central New York and the Finger Lakes are such a gorgeous part of the world and a real treasure. We need to pass along these jewels to the next generation in good shape.”
Freihofer is calling his journey “part travelogue, part memoir, part low-grade survival story, and partly an appeal for action to preserve a fragile common good.” At night he will pitch a tent along whatever body of water he has reached.
“The trip should take about two weeks in calm water. I hope to average about 30-35 miles per day, but going through (canal) locks could take some time,” he said. “On the other hand, getting to a lock is a great breather. The lock community is a great one. They are a great network of people that watch over our waterways.
“What I have realized over the years is how enjoyable it is to see our waterways at 4 miles per hour under your own power, and meeting people along the way.,” Freihofer continued. “I have never been as unprepared for a row as I am right now, in terms of conditioning ... but this is not a super, high-risk adventure like being off shore or in the middle of a large body of water like the Great Lakes. Rather than looking at it as getting up every morning and doing 40 miles, I just look at is a nice day on the water. When I was younger I would really pile on the miles. This will really be an intimate passage through a lot of great communities.”