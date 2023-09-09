Editor's note: There is no new Legends of Auburn this week. In the absence of one, The Citizen is rerunning a classic edition by the column's original author, Ormie King. It first ran Dec. 24, 2017.

Our restaurant "Legends" was owned by myself and my partner, Bill Martin, until it burned down March 17, 1988. It was a tough blow to both of us. After that, Dave Tobin got me a job writing articles, which I have done ever since, just one year shy of three decades.

I have always felt that Auburn is just a great town to live in, and today's article lists so many things that we enjoy in no particular order. Should you have your own list, send it to me and I'll try to run them at a later date. Here's a few of my thoughts. I am thankful for the following:

1. The friendly people that make up our community.

2. It's a great place to raise a family. Our families are connected with deep roots here.

3. We have a good education system and fine teachers, many of whom were raised here.

4. Beautiful Owasco Lake and all the recreation it provides.

5. We have four separate seasons, each with its own beauty.

6. Weather-wise, we have no major catastrophes.

7. Real estate is very reasonable.

8. Our cost of living is affordable.

9. The beautiful Finger Lakes that we're part of.

10. Our close proximity to major cities.

11. Great local wineries in the area.

12. A YMCA second to none for a town our size.

13. Churches of every denomination for all of us.

14. Great recreational facilities such as Casey Park, Clifford Field, Falcon Park and the Babe Ruth field.

15. Many community activities such as the Great Race, TomatoFest and Founder's Day celebrations.

16. Auburn Community Hospital and many other health care facilities.

17. A tremendous abundance of volunteers who serve our community every day.

18. Little League and Pony League Baseball at Emerson Park.

19. Our own minor league baseball team with the Doubledays.

20. Many beautiful golf courses.

21. Outdoor and indoor tennis facilities.

22. A large amount of community pride.

23. So many fine restaurants — many are family-owned for generations.

24. The Cayuga and Schweinfurth museums preserving our history and promoting the arts.

25. The many veterans in our community who inspire a lot of patriotism.

26. Fred L. Emerson donating Emerson Park to all of us.

27. The Emerson, Metcalf, Allyn and Stardust foundations for all the good things they do.

28. All of our local industries and businesses that provide jobs.

29. Our great drinking water.

30. All of our dedicated doctors and nurses who keep us patched up.

31. The gem of Seymour Library.

32. Our rich history of famous people and events.

33. Many ski resorts nearby.

34. Low unemployment rate.

35. Low crime rate thanks to our police force.

36. Great area for youth sports of all types.

37. Fresh, local farm produce.

38. Beautiful scenery in our area.

39. The quick response time of our fire department in any crisis, fire- or health-related.

40. Auburn Correctional Facility and the employment it provides local people.

41. Revitalization of our downtown area with many new businesses.

42. A thriving theater and arts community and the entertainment they provide us.

43. Our growing number of award-winning breweries.

44. Auburn has become a hotbed of lacrosse talent.

45. Hoopes Park and its concerts and beauty.

46. Our abundance of great local athletes.

47. Tim Locastro and Matt Brooks playing professional baseball.

48. Greg Downing's professional lacrosse career.

49. Ted Case, William Seward and Harriet Tubman and their history we can be proud of.

Many thanks for all your support.