The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of Cayuga County.
The advisory will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. All of Cayuga County is covered by the advisory.
Low temperatures are expected to be as low as 32 Friday night into Saturday. This will result in frost formation, according to the National Weather Service.
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The National Weather Service advises you to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold temperatures.
