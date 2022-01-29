Frozen fun: Winterfest in Skaneateles a break from cabin fever

SKANEATELES — Standing out prominently at Clift Park in Skaneateles Saturday afternoon was a large glimmering ice sculpture of a sailboat with a lightning bolt toward the top.

The frozen statue was created during an ice carving demonstration by Stan Kolonko for the Skaneateles Winterfest celebration. Kolonko, who runs the ice carving studio The Ice Farm, said the company crafted the various ice sculptures displayed through the village for the Winterfest, a celebration of the cold.

After his demonstration ended, Kolonko said he has been carving ice for over 30 years. The sailboat, which took him around 40 minutes to complete, was made from various ice blocks. The logos for Ace Hardware and Wegmans on the sailboat sculpture were done ahead of time and he carried them out to the demonstration, he said.

Kolonko said he believes he has been involved with Winterfest for "going on 15 years." As people flocked to take pictures of the sculpture and children played around it, he talked about what he believes attracts people to his work.

"It's a unique medium. It's temporary, for one. So you see it and it's going to melt, the sun's going to hit, it's going to get warm (over) the next couple days, it's going to melt," he said. "People think it's cool to see an ice sculpture."

The village's event gets people outside in the middle of winter, Kolonko added.

"It breaks up the monotony of cabin fever," he said.

In addition to the sculptures, Winterfest — organized by the Skaneateles Sunset Rotary Club — also included activities such as a scavenger fest and Taste of Skaneateles, where people who buy passes can try samples of food at different establishments in the village. Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hilary Fenner, out with others while looking at Kolonko's sailboat sculpture, noted this was the first Taste of Skaneateles event held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Village resident David Brown said he sees the sculptures every year, calling them "gorgeous." As he carefully watched his son Nick, 11, and a friend of Nick's play on the ice, David praised the village as a "quaint, beautiful, old-fashioned town" and talked about he believes the appeal of the sculptures is.

"It's just different. You don't see this very many places. It's curiosity and I think it's art, the beauty of art," he said.

Smaller sculptures were in front of various downtown businesses such as Roland's, Hap + Main and Mid-Lakes Navigation, with their respective logos on those respective statues. Friends Barb Carter and Joanne Porcari snapped some pictures of a couple of the statues. Porcari said she isn't from Skaneateles but enjoys Winterfest. She noted the sculptures are one of the reasons why she likes the event.

Porcari also talked about she believes draws people out to the event.

"I think it's more like a community thing," she said. "They're familiar with it and they know where they're going."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.