Fund accepting grant applications for Cayuga County nonprofits

The Cayuga Community Fund is accepting grant applications from tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations, or other publicly supported organizations that reside within, or serve residents of, Cayuga County.

According to a news release, the Cayuga Community Fund anticipates awarding approximately $70,000 in grant funding this year, one-third of which is allocated to projects that address health, wellness and nutrition. Available grant funds vary each year and are dependent upon contributions and endowment performance. The fund invites proposals that promote innovative and collaborative responses to community needs and opportunities across Cayuga County.

The application deadline is April 15, and requests up to $10,000 will be considered. Grants must directly benefit the residents of Cayuga County and requests must be submitted via online application. Visit cnycf.org/cayugagrants to learn more about the application and guidelines. Questions may be directed to CayugaGrants@cnycf.org.

The Cayuga Community Fund is a geographically specific fund administered by the Central New York Community Foundation. Created in 2008, the fund benefits residents of Cayuga County by serving as a source of permanent charitable dollars available to nonprofits serving the community.

