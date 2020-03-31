Fund will help Cayuga County nonprofits working with people impacted by coronavirus pandemic

The Cayuga Community Fund is working to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fund administrators announced Tuesday that the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund has been established in partnership with the United Way of Cayuga County to support nonprofit organizations working with communities disproportionately impacted by economic consequences of the pandemic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release, the fund is designed to rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of one-time operating grants on a rolling basis to nonprofits whose operations support vulnerable populations stressed by the outbreak. The Cayuga Community Fund is seeding the effort with its own contribution of nearly $75,000 and encourages individuals, institutions, and companies to donate, as well.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with the Central New York Community Foundation and the Cayuga Fund to provide the widest possible support to the many organizations who so tirelessly serve our community especially during these times of great need,” United Way of Cayuga County Executive Director Karen Macier said in a statement.