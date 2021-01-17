Fundraiser aims to bring Auburn restaurant meals to health care workers

"As we all know, even in the best of situations, nurses and medical staff struggle with taking time away from their patients to eat lunch or take a break. Our healthcare workers are not only unable to take a rest during their shift to eat, and are working overtime continuously and are away from their families, but are depleted and running on empty due to short staff, and an increase of patient census due to the pandemic," she said in a post on the campaign's Facebook page. "We also recognize that our local small business owners have been effected, as well, due to this pandemic. This is a campaign to show our support to our local healthcare workers and support our local small businesses."