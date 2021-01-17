Fundraiser aims to bring Auburn restaurant meals to health care workers

A fundraiser meant to get meals and gift cards from Auburn restaurants out to local health care workers in Auburn is currently raising money.
The "Act of Kindness: Refuel Our Healthcare Heroes" campaign, created by Michele Andreassen, is intended to engage community members and show appreciation for Auburn health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the fundraiser's Facebook page.
Andreassen told The Citizen Sunday the campaign will run for around two weeks, with a goal of raising $5,000. The money will be spent on meals and snacks from the local restaurants Pure Market and Eatery, Angelo's Pizzeria and Octane Social House. The goal is to cover Auburn Community Hospital and all of the local urgent care centers, with hope to also generate enough money to support local nursing home care providers.
"This is me wanting to do something for the community and trying to potentially help some of our smaller businesses locally, because I know everyone's hurting or is being affected one way or another because of the pandemic," Andreassen said.
She and the restaurant owners have decided that when and how the food is distributed will depend on how much money is raised. Around $2,000 has been raised since the campaign began Wednesday, Jan. 13. Andreassen said she was initially unsure of what the response would be like, but the community support has been humbling and inspiring.
"As we all know, even in the best of situations, nurses and medical staff struggle with taking time away from their patients to eat lunch or take a break. Our healthcare workers are not only unable to take a rest during their shift to eat, and are working overtime continuously and are away from their families, but are depleted and running on empty due to short staff, and an increase of patient census due to the pandemic," she said in a post on the campaign's Facebook page. "We also recognize that our local small business owners have been effected, as well, due to this pandemic. This is a campaign to show our support to our local healthcare workers and support our local small businesses."
Donations for the fundraiser can be sent to Michele Andreassen, 11 Richardson Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 or sent to Venmo @Michele-Andreassen or PayPal: michele.andreassen@gmail.com.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.