After Jacqueline Lalik lost her husband, pets and home in the town of Victory in house fire Friday night, people nearby wanted to know how they could help.
As of 4 p.m. Monday — three days after the fire — a fundraising campaign for Lalik on the crowd-sourcing platform GoFundMe raised $8,275 of its $10,000 goal. It generated that amount in one day.
The blaze at the Laliks's 11796 Stahlnecker Road home began Friday night. Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said the house was a complete loss.
Firefighters from Victory, Cato and Conquest were called back to the scene on Saturday morning to put out some minor rekindling.
Jacqueline, 69, escaped by climbing out of her bedroom window, according to the description on the fundraiser page. Her husband John, 70, was unable to escape.
Jacqueline was treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for "smoke/chemical burns to her esophagus and mouth," according to the page.
Lisa Gaudreau, who has been friends with the couple for 25 years, started the fundraiser on Sunday, after she visited Jacqueline in the hospital the day before.
"All she had was her night gown and one slipper," Gaudreau said. She noted that Jacqueline also lost her cellphone and a packed camper in the fire.
While people started to donate material items like clothing, Gaudreau wanted to organize a more immediate way to help Jacqueline. With the go-ahead from Jacqueline's daughters, she started a GoFundMe fundraiser — her first time starting such a campaign online.
"It's just been amazing," Gaudreau said. She plans to raise the goal once the campaign reaches its initial $10,000 mark.
Gaudreau said it's hard to know what the end amount might be, since others have also been sending monetary donations in the mail.
"More than the money, it's a way for people to help," she said.
People in surrounding communities, like Fair Haven and Red Creek, who got to know the couple during their 52 years of marriage were "devastated" by John's death, Gaudreau said.
Cornelius said on Monday the results of the cause and origin investigation from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are still pending. It should take a week to get the results, he said.
"There does not appear at this time to be any reason to believe there's any criminality to this, but obviously we have to conduct the investigation in such a way that if there was, we would be doing things the way it's supposed to be done," Cornelius said on Saturday.