Fundraiser in Cayuga County supporting people with cancer honors fallen friend

Bands The Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose supplied live music for the event. Refreshments, raffle baskets and more were available. In a large hall with guests, there was a large sign acknowledging Quinn.

Sheri Quinn's husband, Dennis Quinn, who is on the committee for Stand By Me, gazed at the event around him at one point.

"This is something she dreamed up. Unfortunately, she didn't make it, but Joe's continued with the quest to support people going through difficult times," Dennis said.

Allison Skinner, who was at the event with loved ones, said she has cancer and had received money through the event in the past, so she wanted to come to support Stand By Me.

"Having cancer is hard enough that you don't want to struggle financially, so the community helped me, I'm going to give back to the community," she said.

Meghan and Scott Biter, along with their children, Ainsley, Finleigh and Ruari, were also at the event.