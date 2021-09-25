Fundraiser in Cayuga County supporting people with cancer honors fallen friend

SENNETT — Joe Brechue, founder of the cancer support event Stand By Me, said that every time he holds the fundraiser he thinks of his friend Sheri Quinn.
Brechue was diagnosed with sinus cancer in 2011. While he was being treated at a hospital in New York City, he would text with Quinn, who was battling lung cancer at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
"She said, 'When we beat this, we're going to throw a party, get a band and celebrate all of the people who stood by us,'" Brechue said.
Although Quinn died in 2012, Brechue made sure to make that party a reality.
The sixth Stand By Me event was held at the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department firehouse Saturday to raise money for families dealing with cancer and other illnesses and hardships. The event wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This was her idea," Brechue said while motioning to the festivities happening around him. He stressed that the funds raised stay local. Over the years, the events have raised around $70,000.
Plenty of smiling faces could be found Saturday in and around the firehouse, which Brechue thanked the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department for allowing the event's organizers to use.
Bands The Skycoasters and Perform 4 Purpose supplied live music for the event. Refreshments, raffle baskets and more were available. In a large hall with guests, there was a large sign acknowledging Quinn.
Sheri Quinn's husband, Dennis Quinn, who is on the committee for Stand By Me, gazed at the event around him at one point.
"This is something she dreamed up. Unfortunately, she didn't make it, but Joe's continued with the quest to support people going through difficult times," Dennis said.
Allison Skinner, who was at the event with loved ones, said she has cancer and had received money through the event in the past, so she wanted to come to support Stand By Me.
"Having cancer is hard enough that you don't want to struggle financially, so the community helped me, I'm going to give back to the community," she said.
Meghan and Scott Biter, along with their children, Ainsley, Finleigh and Ruari, were also at the event.
Meghan said Ruari, 6, was diagnosed with a brain tumor around a year ago but she is "currently tumor-free." The organization RuariSparkle, named after her, is about raising childhood cancer awareness, and that foundation held a benefit run last week, so the Biter family was invited out to to Saturday's event by Stand By Me.
As Ruari played with toys on a blanket at the event, Meghan said she was thrilled to help with both causes.
"It's humbling, because it's nice to know you're not alone," Meghan said. "Cancer's really scary, no matter if you're an adult or you're a children, it's scary. So it's humbling to see the amount of support and it's also spectacular."
