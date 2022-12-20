Fundraiser started for Cayuga County restaurant after kitchen fire

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A GoFundMe has been started to help a beloved southern Cayuga County restaurant after its kitchen burned down.

The fire began at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 Route 34B, Scipio. Restaurant owner Michael Dugan told The Citizen that staff had left for the day about half an hour earlier, so the fire smoldered until about 6 p.m., at which point the building's suppression system was triggered. Still, the fire wasn't extinguished until staff arrived the next morning and called 911.

Dugan thanked those who responded to the fire, which included the departments of Scipio, Poplar Ridge and Aurora.

"We're very thankful they were here, or we would have lost the whole building," he said.

Dugan said the cause of the fire was "some sort of mechanical failure," but couldn't provide further details. The kitchen is a total loss, as the Cayuga County Health Department informed him and his wife, Josea, that all of its equipment must be replaced. The area itself has been stripped down to the studs, and will require new electric, plumbing, drywall, insulation and more.

The renovation should take about three to four months, Dugan said. But the restaurant will reopen for takeout service the first or second week of January, using its food trailer. There should be plenty of customers given Dugan's Country Grill's dedicated base of local diners, including many families and farmers. Some come for the menu of "country cuisine," some for the community.

"It's a community place, a place people come and talk to each other," he said. "We don't really have that anymore."

One of those customers, Bill Nivison, is the organizer of the GoFundMe. It has a goal of $50,000, and all proceeds will go to the renovation, he said on the campaign's page.

"They are dedicated to providing the best family restaurant experience possible," Nivison said of the Dugans. "This is a community that rallies to ensure the success of one of its own!"

Dugan said he and his family are grateful for the support. The restaurant opened in the late '60s and was the Silver Dollar Saloon, Gin Mill and more before becoming Dugan's Country Grill 12 years ago.

"We're going to come back and it's going to be better than ever," he said.

How to help The GoFundMe for Dugan's Country Grill can be found at https://gofund.me/5926e549.

Gallery: Fire damage at Scipio restaurant