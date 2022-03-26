Funds available to help domestic violence victims in Cayuga County

Financial assistance is available to help domestic violence victims pay for urgent expenses.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced recently that the DA's office has received more than $187,000 in federal funding to assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence with emergency housing and relocation assistance.

The district attorney’s office will distribute funding from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to eligible victims and survivors of domestic violence for certain non-recurrent, short term expenses related to housing and essential needs, such as rent and utilities.

Funding is available for expenses occurring between March 1, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

According to a news release, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 established a $1 billion fund to assist eligible families that have been affected by the pandemic and are in a specific crisis. Over $21 million was allocated in the fiscal year 2022 state budget and is administered by the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, in partnership with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Applicants are eligible for funding if:

• You are a domestic/sexual violence survivor who has children or is currently pregnant

• You currently receive Public Assistance, Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; or have a verified income that falls below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines for their family size

• You are a United States citizen

Eligible use of funding includes, but is not limited to:

• Relocation expenses, provided that such payments are compliant with all applicable federal regulations and guidance

• Emergency assistance and diversion payments

• Emergency housing

• Short-term homelessness assistance

• Emergency food aid

• Short-term utility payments

• Burial assistance

• Clothing allowances

• Any other allowable expenses as approved

Referrals will be accepted until all funding has been exhausted or until the May 31 deadline. To apply for funding or to find out more about eligibility, contact the district attorney’s office at (315) 253-1391 or email Sarah Sears at ssears@cayugacounty.us or Kristine Francey at kfrancey@cayugacounty.us.

