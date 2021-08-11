Funeral, party contribute to COVID-19 spike in Cayuga County

One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been 12 cases linked to a party. There are believed to be more cases connected to the party.

There was also a funeral involving residents from two counties. The health department said five cases in Cayuga County are linked to the funeral.

"The above two scenarios serve as a reminder that if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please remain at home as COVID-19 is highly contagious," the department said. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, seek health care to determine whether a test is warranted. If you are tested for COVID-19, self-isolate and await the results of your test."

Cases have surged in August. Cayuga County has its most active cases in three months with 107 residents in isolation.

The health department reported 43 new cases in two days. There have been 109 confirmed cases this month, up from 72 in July and 35 in August 2020.

According to the health department, 75 of the 109 cases are unvaccinated individuals. A vast majority of the cases (70) are under age 65, with 26 cases under age 18.