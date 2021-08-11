Funeral, party contribute to COVID-19 spike in Cayuga County

One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been 12 cases linked to a party. There are believed to be more cases connected to the party.
There was also a funeral involving residents from two counties. The health department said five cases in Cayuga County are linked to the funeral.
"The above two scenarios serve as a reminder that if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please remain at home as COVID-19 is highly contagious," the department said. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, seek health care to determine whether a test is warranted. If you are tested for COVID-19, self-isolate and await the results of your test."
Cases have surged in August. Cayuga County has its most active cases in three months with 107 residents in isolation.
The health department reported 43 new cases in two days. There have been 109 confirmed cases this month, up from 72 in July and 35 in August 2020.
According to the health department, 75 of the 109 cases are unvaccinated individuals. A vast majority of the cases (70) are under age 65, with 26 cases under age 18.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told legislators at a Health and Human Services committee meeting on Monday that a majority of the younger cases are children who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 12-17. None of the vaccines are available for children under age 12.
Nearly half of Cayuga County residents (49%) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of residents (52%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 56% of the eligible population ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
As cases increase, there are more hospitalizations. Auburn Community Hospital is treating eight COVID-related patients, the health department said. No new deaths were reported.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.