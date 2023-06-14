A blend of disco, jazz, funk and R&B will be featured at the New York State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2.

JAMS’ Funk Fest 2K23 kicks off at Chevy Court at 12 p.m. with DJ Dretronix and will include performances from regional bands, including central New York favorites Brownskin Band, Trump Tight 315, and The Blacklites. In the afternoon, a presentation called Fallout From WAR, will feature a collaboration of musicians from around the state, performing a blend of music originally written and performed by Eric Burdon and WAR.

The celebration will culminate with headlining performances from Brick and Dazz Band, two bands that formed in the late 1970s and produced a string of hits that we’re still singing along with today.

First, Brick will take the Chevy Court stage around 6:45 p.m. Brick, based in Atlanta, is known for merging Disco and Jazz music to form “Dazz,” which is also the name of their most popular song. “Dazz” peaked at #3 on the Hot 100 music chart, climbed to #1 on the R&B chart, and landed at #7 on the Dance music chart.

Then, Dazz Band, whose funk and soulful ballads topped Pop and R&B music charts in the 1980s and 1990s, will perform around 8:15 p.m. They’re touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their 1983 hit, “Joystick.” “Let it Whip,” “Swoop (I’m Yours),” “You are My Starship,” and “Let it All Blow” are also among their most popular songs.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court