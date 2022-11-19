Furry festivities: Animals get pictures taken with Santa in Auburn

AUBURN — A line formed at Hoopes Park on Saturday to get photos with Santa Claus, but the "children" eager to meet were furry and four-legged.

Residents brought their pets to get a picture taken with ol' Saint Nick for the Photos with Santa Paws event at the city park. Because Santa Claus is busy with events all over the world this time of year, Bernie Brown filled in for him by putting on the traditional jolly red suit.

The event has been a longtime fundraiser for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, except it wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Married couple Lenny and Jackie Caputa and their son Ethan brought in golden retrievers Buddy and Sunny to this year's event. The dogs, both in Christmas-themed bandanas made by Jackie the night before, were not particularly loud when they got close to Santa, but it did take a couple minutes for the Caputas to get the canines to sit down for the pictures.

Leslie Chave, an SPCA board member and other volunteers would say the names of the dogs so they would look in the direction of the event's photographer, Mark Feocco.

Jackie and Lenny have been participating in the Santa Paws event for years, having brought dogs who have since passed away. They said they always enjoy the photos with Santa once they receive them from the SPCA.

"Our dogs have to see Santa," she said, noting that they like to support the SPCA.

Brown, now in his second year in the Santa suit for the event, still had energy and his smile remained intact in between photo sessions. He noted that he still enjoys the volunteer work, since he describes himself as a "dog person" and is glad to spend time with Chave, who is his daughter. She said the person who had been Santa in previous years wasn't available last year, so she told her dad he was going to put on the suit.

Although he noted with a laugh that Chave "automatically volunteered me" for the gig, Brown said he was having a good time and thanked her.

Chave said all pets were welcomed for the photo opportunity, which required a $15 donation. Another board member, Kristen Marks, added that some kittens and a bunny were brought to the event last year. Chave mentioned the money goes straight to the shelter "because we're able to keep costs down through volunteers, we're using Hoopes Park, I volunteered my Dad to be Santa, stuff like that."

Noting that the photos are sent to the pet owners, Chave thanked people for coming despite the colder weather.

"I think my favorite part is seeing the community of dogs come out, or people coming out to support the shelter," she said.

One of the fur babies waiting for Santa was Beauty, who was sporting a tutu. Ashley and Jarid Bertonica said the 13-year-old was the first of their three dogs who would be at the event that day, as boys Loki and Remington were going to be brought in later with sweaters. At one point, Ashley also got her picture taken with Beauty and Brown. Jarid and Ashley said they get the dogs' pictures taken for Christmas every year.

"We don't have kids, so they're our kids, they're our family and it lets us show them off," Ashley said.