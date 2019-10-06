SKANEATELES — Despite a little rain, about 40 dogs and their owners participated in the first annual Howl-O-Ween walk at Skaneateles' Austin Park to help raise funds for the Auburn-based SPCA.
Onlookers couldn’t help but smile as dogs of all shapes and sizes sported the latest in costume design. From the park and down through the village of Skaneateles, a parade of animals showed off their couture.
Brady wore a crocodile costume, Bo went as a lion and Lady was dressed as a caterpillar, which matched her owner (9-year-old Kate Fennessy). Fennessy went as a butterfly and thought her 3-foot wing span would come in handy in the rain. “They are a built-in umbrella!” she said.
The walk was only one part of the event. Dogs could enjoy reiki treatments and take photos with their owners on a fall display donated by Freitag Farm or get a picture in the kissing booth. Kids could make masks and get their face painted, and all could learn about the resources available for their pets at the booths at the event.
The money, according to Kristen Marks, who planned the affair, will be used to buy new dog kennels for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. The hope was to raise $8,000. For more information or to donate, visit FLSPCAofcny.org.