Future Catholic-based school secures Auburn location as registration begins

A Catholic-based school set to open in Auburn after St. Joseph School closes this summer has finalized a location.
The future school, started by the Committee for the Continuation of Catholic Education, will be called St. Albert the Great Academy and is set to open in September. The Facebook page for the academy announced Jan. 30 that the school will be located at the former location of the SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School on 134 Washington St., which closed in 2013.
The new school committee announced its plans to St. Joseph parents on the same November day the closure was announced by the Catholic Diocese of Rochester. The diocese said it will shutter St. Joseph in June amid declining enrollment and financial issues. St. Albert the Great Academy will serve students from pre-K through fifth grade.
New school committee member Erin Burroughs said Wednesday that the lease for the property, which is near the St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, was signed last month. She said renovations were made to the building, such as installing a new roof and putting in new windows, shortly before it closed. As a result, the school doesn't require major renovations, Burroughs said, adding that the cleaning process has already begun with the church's parish.
Burroughs thanked the church's pastor, the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic, for offering the space.
"He was excited to have it utilized since it's been vacant, so he's happy to have a tenant," she said.
Burroughs noted the academy has made additional progress, with registration now underway and the school's website, stalbertthegreatacademy.com, launched on Feb. 3. An open house and public meeting will also be held March 5, following strong reception of a meeting in December for community members to discuss suggestions and identify initial needs for the school. Burroughs said they are hoping to showcase one or two classrooms during the open house.
Many of the school's desks will be donated by the parishes that own St. Joseph after the end of the school year. The parishes are set to donate other items as the academy assesses its needs, Burroughs said.
She also noted the school has an academic development team that will work on the institution's curriculum. A hiring team has also been established to get staffing in place, starting with bringing in a principal, Burroughs continued. She noted the academy is also developing before-school and after-school care at the building and monthly Mass will be held at St. Hyacinth Church on 63 Pulaski St., which isn't far from the school's location.
Burroughs said she feels good about the committee's initiative to open the school.
"I think that we've made some really great progress in a short period of time and I think we're on track with registration," she said.
