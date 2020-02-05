Future Catholic-based school secures Auburn location as registration begins

New school committee member Erin Burroughs said Wednesday that the lease for the property, which is near the St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, was signed last month. She said renovations were made to the building, such as installing a new roof and putting in new windows, shortly before it closed. As a result, the school doesn't require major renovations, Burroughs said, adding that the cleaning process has already begun with the church's parish.

Burroughs thanked the church's pastor, the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic, for offering the space.

"He was excited to have it utilized since it's been vacant, so he's happy to have a tenant," she said.

Burroughs noted the academy has made additional progress, with registration now underway and the school's website, stalbertthegreatacademy.com, launched on Feb. 3. An open house and public meeting will also be held March 5, following strong reception of a meeting in December for community members to discuss suggestions and identify initial needs for the school. Burroughs said they are hoping to showcase one or two classrooms during the open house.