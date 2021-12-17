 Skip to main content
Gallery: Auburn police and corrections officers team up for random acts of kindness
Members of the Auburn Police Department Local 195 and NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association perfromed random acts of kindness in Auburn Friday. This is the third year both organizations teamed up to raise money to randomly purchase food, gas, and other daily needs for people during the holiday season.

