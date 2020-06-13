Garage sales can now be held in Cayuga County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garage sales are now permissible in Cayuga County as the region begins loosening restrictions on gatherings.

The county health department on Saturday said that under phase three guidelines provided by the state, garage and yard sales are now able to be held as long as social distancing and other practices designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus are followed. The county entered phase three on Friday.

According to a news release, "informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings" are now permitted to operate so long as sellers ensure that "occupancy of the space used for the sale is limited to the number of people who can be safely and appropriate spaced such that each person is at least six feet away from others and, in no case, should the space be occupied by more than 10 people at any given time."

Appropriate face coverings must be used by people in situations where they are likely to come within six feet of another person; hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer must be supplied; and regular cleaning/disinfection protocols must be put in in place, the county said.