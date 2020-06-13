Garage sales can now be held in Cayuga County

Garage sales are now permissible in Cayuga County as the region begins loosening restrictions on gatherings.
The county health department on Saturday said that under phase three guidelines provided by the state, garage and yard sales are now able to be held as long as social distancing and other practices designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus are followed. The county entered phase three on Friday.
According to a news release, "informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings" are now permitted to operate so long as sellers ensure that "occupancy of the space used for the sale is limited to the number of people who can be safely and appropriate spaced such that each person is at least six feet away from others and, in no case, should the space be occupied by more than 10 people at any given time."
Appropriate face coverings must be used by people in situations where they are likely to come within six feet of another person; hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer must be supplied; and regular cleaning/disinfection protocols must be put in in place, the county said.
The health department said that people wishing to hold yard sales should consult state guidelines on what is permissible in phase three by visiting forward.ny.gov.
The health department on Saturday also reported one new case of COVID-19, a woman in her 50s living outside of Auburn. Contract tracing for that person had been completed, the county said. As of Saturday afternoon, the county had seven active COVID-19 cases requiring mandatory isolation. There were 34 people in mandatory quarantine after having been in contact with someone who has tested positive. There have been a total of 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
The health department has scheduled another drive-thru coronavirus testing program, with people who are returning to work under the state's third economic reopening phase added to those who can get screened. The clinic is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, by appointment only. Required advanced registration can be done online at www.cayugacounty.us/health.
The clinic is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in the first three phases of the state's phased reopening plan, along with their household members, including children age 2 and older. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have had contact with a confirmed case can also get testing at this clinic.
