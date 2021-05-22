Garage, vehicles go up in flames in Cayuga County

Firefighters from more than a half dozen departments rushed to a home in the Town of Springport Saturday after a garage went up in flames.

The call for a garage fire with two vehicles inside went out at about 7:15 p.m. for 5692 Cross Road, between Aurelius Springport Townline Road and Bacon Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the threat of flames spreading to the home there, the Union Springs Fire Department called for tanker trucks to respond from other departments.

Cayuga County 911 alerted Aurelius, Throop, Scipio, Genoa, King Ferry, Poplar Ridge and others to send help to the scene.

The fire was reportedly under control within about 30 minutes, and some of the extra assistance was then canceled.

A fire investigation team was reported to be at the home at about 8:30 p.m. to determine the cause of the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1