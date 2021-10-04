Gas line leak shuts down part of Route 34 in Fleming

Emergency and utility crews are at the scene of a major gas line leak off Route 34 in the town of Fleming on Monday morning.

Route 34 between Silver Street and Glanville roads has been closed in response to the leak on Willowbrook Road, which intersects with the Route 34.

According to the Cayuga County 911 center, the leak occurred when a high-pressure gas line was struck as a result of a motor vehicle crash. Crews evacuated four homes and six businesses that are within a quarter-mile radius of the leak site.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

