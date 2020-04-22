Gas prices in Cayuga County among highest in state

As gas prices continue to fall across the country, the price of a gallon of gas in Cayuga County remains well above the national average and among the highest in New York state, but the discrepancy isn't a simple case of supply and demand.
A growing domestic supply and decreased global demand has pushed gas prices in the United States to about $1 less per gallon than a year ago, for an average of $1.80 per gallon. AAA reported this week that 20 states have prices that are $1 or more cheaper compared to last year, with another dozen states within a dime of that mark.
In New York, the average price for a gallon of regular grade on Wednesday was $2.21 — about 67 cents less than a year ago. The average price in Cayuga County was $2.35 — the highest of any surrounding county and nearly 30 cents higher that neighboring Onondaga County.
The operator of one Cayuga County gas station said that prices are largely a matter of location and competition, with retailers keeping pace with the stores in their general vicinity.
Tara DeCook, manager of the Kwik Fill convenience store on Grant Avenue Road in Sennett, said she surveys prices at four nearby gas stations twice a week and reports those prices to her corporate office, which then sets the short-term price for her location.
A worker at the Byrne Dairy store on the Arterial East in Auburn said this week that gas prices are not set by local stores but rather from an analysis of competition and other factors at the corporate level.
New York Association of Convenience Stores President Jim Calvin said that a county-by-county comparison isn't very revealing because gasoline retailers are all paying different wholesale prices. While prices are certainly influenced by competition, Calvin said, more significant factors include how much retailers are paying their suppliers, how much volume they move and their overall operating costs.
Some retailers, for example, may have contractually locked in weeks or months worth of gas at wholesale prices that appeared unbeatable after a big drop in crude prices in March, only to see the price continue to fall afterward. Another factor affecting the bottom line of some operators more than others is the related loss of in-store sales as fewer customers have been coming to fill up their tanks, Calvin said.
So while prices in the Cayuga County area are 40 to 50 cents lower than they were at this time last year, the county still hasn't seen the dramatic price drop that other parts of the state have. It may just be a matter of time before the pandemic has a greater impact on supply and demand — and local competition. Prices may not fall dramatically from store to store, but are expected to continue dropping as schools and businesses remain closed and people travel less.
"As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic and financial impact of COVID-19 increases," AAA reported Monday. "Crude prices will likely remain volatile this week, as the market continues to assess how low crude prices could fall during the ongoing pandemic."
“One in four U.S. gas stations is selling gas for $1.49 or less,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in a statement. “Even with regional refinery rates dropping, we will continue to see gas prices decrease though potentially at a slower rate than the past few weeks.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.