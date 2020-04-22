Gas prices in Cayuga County among highest in state

A worker at the Byrne Dairy store on the Arterial East in Auburn said this week that gas prices are not set by local stores but rather from an analysis of competition and other factors at the corporate level.

New York Association of Convenience Stores President Jim Calvin said that a county-by-county comparison isn't very revealing because gasoline retailers are all paying different wholesale prices. While prices are certainly influenced by competition, Calvin said, more significant factors include how much retailers are paying their suppliers, how much volume they move and their overall operating costs.

Some retailers, for example, may have contractually locked in weeks or months worth of gas at wholesale prices that appeared unbeatable after a big drop in crude prices in March, only to see the price continue to fall afterward. Another factor affecting the bottom line of some operators more than others is the related loss of in-store sales as fewer customers have been coming to fill up their tanks, Calvin said.