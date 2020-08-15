Gavras Center buys closed Union Springs school district building

An Auburn-based nonprofit has finalized a property acquisition from the Union Springs Central School District.
The E. John Gavras Center, based in Auburn, completed the purchase of Cayuga Elementary School for $350,000 on June 30, according to Cayuga County property records. The school, which is in the village of Cayuga, was shuttered by the start of the 2018-19 academic year.
James Breslin, the center's chief operations officer, declined to comment Friday on the status of plans for the property.
The district's school board approved moving forward with the sale in December 2019 after receiving the Gavras Center's offer. At that time, Breslin said it was planned for the site to have 50 apartments, five two-bedroom units and 45 one-bedroom units. Thirty-five of those units would be for people 55 years old or over. The other 15 apartments were planned for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities who can live independently.
Breslin had said Gavras Center has limited housing for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities who need more direct assistance, but he noted there's a lack of housing options available for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities who can live independently.
The site in Cayuga, located at 255 Wheat St. and assessed at $1.5 million, includes the 41,000-square-foot former school building and about 12 acres of land. The school was originally built in 1962, according to property records.
The school district closed Cayuga Elementary School as part of an enrollment-driven consolidation project that brought extensive renovations to its A.J. Smith Elementary School in Union Springs.
