Gavras Center buys closed Union Springs school district building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn-based nonprofit has finalized a property acquisition from the Union Springs Central School District.

The E. John Gavras Center, based in Auburn, completed the purchase of Cayuga Elementary School for $350,000 on June 30, according to Cayuga County property records. The school, which is in the village of Cayuga, was shuttered by the start of the 2018-19 academic year.

James Breslin, the center's chief operations officer, declined to comment Friday on the status of plans for the property.

The district's school board approved moving forward with the sale in December 2019 after receiving the Gavras Center's offer. At that time, Breslin said it was planned for the site to have 50 apartments, five two-bedroom units and 45 one-bedroom units. Thirty-five of those units would be for people 55 years old or over. The other 15 apartments were planned for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities who can live independently.