Genoa Fire Department: One found dead, another injured in blaze

State police are investigating a house fire in which one man was found dead and another man was injured in Genoa Monday night, the Genoa Fire Department said Friday.

The department received a call for a fire at 2534 Mayo Road at 3:51 p.m., a department news release said, with Cayuga County dispatch reporting that a man was trapped in the building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a male resident of the house outside with burns on his body. The man was treated and taken by Southern Cayuga Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. After the building was searched, a deceased man's body was discovered inside. Personnel were at the scene until 10:25 p.m.

State police is leading the investigation of the fire and said Friday that it could not release any additional information at this point. The Cayuga County Fire Investigation Team and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control are assisting with the investigation.

Fire departments with Scipio, King Ferry, Aurora, Moravia, Poplar Ridge, Locke, Lansing and Groton plus Southern Cayuga and Fleming ambulances also assisted at the scene, along with Tompkins County fire investigation and rehab units and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response, according to the Genoa Fire Department news release.

