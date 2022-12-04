Genoa Historical Association hosting Holiday Decorating Contest

The Genoa Historical Association is organizing a Holiday Decorating Contest for residents of King Ferry and Genoa.

Entries can be submitted by email at genoahistorical@gmail.com or mail at GHA, P.O. Box 316, King Ferry, NY 13081. Entries should include name, address and phone number. The entry deadline is Dec. 16.

Judging will take place Dec. 23, with categories including best overall, creative festive and creative fun. Winners will be announced Dec. 24 on Facebook and will be contacted directly.

For more information, call (315) 364-8202 or visit the association's Facebook page at facebook.com/genoahistorical.