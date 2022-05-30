'Get back to community': Big crowds turn out for Auburn Memorial Day parade, ceremony

AUBURN — Demetric and Heather Anderson said it had been years since they last saw downtown Auburn so packed with people as it was for the Memorial Day parade Monday.

The couple and their children, twins Dakota and Damari, both 7, D'Andre, 4, and Zahara, 2, were among those packed on both sides of Genesee Street waiting for the start of the event, which would mark the city's first Memorial Day parade since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the four children sometimes made noises with toy trumpets, Demetric and Heather noted this would be daughter Zahara's first Memorial Day parade in Auburn and they were happy about the turnout. Heather talked about why they wanted to come out.

"To celebrate the community coming back together for the first time since the pandemic," said Heather, who is from Auburn and added there have been a lot more people in attendance and marching in the parade in recent years than she saw when she was a child.

Walking toward the parade was Pettigrass Funeral Home director and owner Jerry Pettigrass, his wife, Alison, their four children and Jerry's mother, Carole. Jerry said the family wanted to "support our country" and Allison noted they never miss Auburn's Memorial Day parades. They both added their children were particularly excited to come this year since the parade hasn't taken place since 2019.

"Beautiful day, beautiful turnout here, too, as we all can see," Jerry said as he motioned to the various clusters of people around them, chatting among themselves as children scurried around.

The blare of law enforcement vehicle sirens and their accompanying lights signaled the start of the parade as attendees collectively turned their heads and shifted their attentions to the series of cars and floats ahead. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and Auburn City Council Members Terry Cuddy, Jimmy Giannettino, Ginny Kent and Timothy Locastro were all a part of the procession.

Little League baseball players in the parade rapidly waved their arms enthusiastically at onlookers. Candy was tossed at the crowd, as children scrambled to grab the goods. Businesses such as the Auburn-based Coffee Host and other organizations had vehicles featured.

Women dressed up and were in-character as Disney princesses, interacting with children. Schuyler and Kerri Traudt took children London, 5, and Parker, 2, to visit with the traveling royalty. Rapunzel from the movie "Tangled" gave the siblings hugs and shortly after, a woman dressed as Snow White from the Disney film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" greeted and spoke with London and Parker for a few seconds.

Lisa Wride and daughter Emma, 11, were at the event waiting to see Nolan, 8, Lisa's son and Emma's brother, who was in the parade as a part of the Auburn Icehawks hockey club. Lisa said she was happy the parade was back, adding people get excited about it and it makes people feel like they are "a part of something." Lisa talked about what she believes attracted so many people to downtown for the event.

"I think people are ready to get back to life, get back to normal and get back to community," she said.

In addition to the parade, passersby flooded the nearby Market Street Park area, which featured a food truck rodeo of various establishments such as Tonzi's Catering and different vendors with food and drinks. Following the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony has held at Veterans Memorial Park. Various people gathered around for the remembrance event, with little noise as the Auburn Civic Band played. Local veterans participated in the ceremony.

After the wreath-laying event, James Best, director of the civic band and Sylvia, his wife, and a clarinet player in the band, said they were pleased so many people came to the ceremony and Auburn's Memorial Day events, especially in light of the pandemic.

"We're just glad to see Auburn back," Sylvia said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.