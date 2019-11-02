When first considering a run for Auburn City Council four years ago, Jimmy Giannettino was initially a reluctant candidate, unsure if getting into politics was the right decision for him.
Eventually, the Auburn native’s desire to serve the city, which he said plays an important role in his identity, won out. Now, in his bid for a second term, Giannettino said he is ready to continue putting his heart and soul into helping Auburn continue its forward momentum.
Giannettino, along with fellow Councilor Dia Carabajal, is seeking a second term on the council. Both incumbents are running on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn ballot lines, and are being challenged on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines by Adam Miller and Timothy Locastro, and on the Libertarian line by Justin Burchard.
In the four years he’s been on the council, Giannettino said Auburn has moved in an “overwhelmingly positive” direction, and cited successes in refurbishing critical infrastructure, investing in city parks, revitalizing downtown, improving neighborhoods, securing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and more.
A co-founder of the Save Owasco Now! advocacy group along with fellow Councilor Terry Cuddy, Giannettino said he was particularly proud of Auburn’s work to be “the canary in the coal mine” to the state government on the issue of harmful algal blooms.
That work, he said, was illustrative of his and the current council’s approach to governance, which is based on building effective partnerships with constituents, city staff, the state government and others.
“It’s about being vocal and advocating for the people you represent, both at the state and federal level,” Giannettino said.
In that instance, he said the council acted on the expert advice of city staff to bring their concerns, including 2,000 signatures from residents, to the state, resulting in funding to build a specialized filtration system in an “unprecedented” time frame for a state project.
If elected, Giannettino said he wants to continue that kind of work, as well as work in other areas like combating zombie properties in the city, cleaning up neighborhoods, battling the opioid crisis and bringing economic development to the area.
Over the course of the multiple debates and forums the candidates participated in, the city’s relationship with the state became one of the most-discussed issues.
You have free articles remaining.
In particular, the challengers have criticized the way they say the city acquiesced to the state’s demands on where to construct the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, or to implement back-in parking on Genesee Street.
But Giannettino and Carabajal have both stood up for the way the city worked with the state by saying such projects have been a boon to Auburn, while others are within the state’s authority to implement, with or without the city.
In a case like the paving on Genesee Street, a state-owned highway, it would be “nonsensical” for Auburn not to accept the funding to complete the work, Giannettino said.
When the state has made those decisions, Giannettino said he and the council have worked hard to make sure they’re implemented in the best possible way for Auburn.
On Genesee Street, Giannettino said the state gave the option of either back-in parking or parallel parking. Before agreeing to either, he said, the council met with the members of the downtown Business Improvement District, and opted for the back-in parking on their advice, in addition to an array of public meetings and presentations.
Other badly needed projects, like the reconstruction of the North Division Street Bridge or a planned project to build a new public safety building, are simply too expensive for the city to pay for on its own, Giannettino said. And if the city tried to play hardball with the state, it would take its funding elsewhere, leaving Auburn high and dry, he said.
“If we don’t go out and advocate for that money it’s going to come out of local taxes, and that’s just not possible,” Giannettino said.
Giannettino said he was first motivated to run because he believes public office is an opportunity to serve people, and that same belief has pushed him to seek a second term.
“I think we all believe that, especially local, government exists to protect the public trust, and I think we’ve done that.”