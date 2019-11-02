Meet the candidate

Name: Jimmy Giannettino

Age: 43

Occupation: Assistant operations manager, MEDENT; former adjunct professor of American history, Columbia College; U.S. Air Force Security Police

Education: Master of Arts, SUNY Oswego; Bachelor of Arts, Columbia College of Missouri

Community and elected service: First-term Auburn City Councilor; co-founder, Save Owasco Now!; member, Knights of Columbus; council representative to Auburn Historical and Cultural Sites Commission; former member, Downtown Revitalization Initiative Planning Committee; former vice president, board of trustees, Cayuga Museum of History and Art; former board member, Perform-4-Purpose; past officer, S-K Post #1324 American Legion