Girl Scouts adjust cookie program around coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak arriving during Girl Scout cookie season, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is adjusting its operations.

The cookie program has been moved online, the organization announced in a news release Friday. Though all cookie booths have been cancelled across GSNYPENN's 26 counties, cookies can still be ordered digitally at digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/gsnypenn3156989400. Additionally, purchases can be donated to local first responders, the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. Discounted shipping rates are available for shipments of eight or more packages. Cookies can also still be purchased by friends and family through each Girl Scout's Digital Cookie website, and shipped or delivered.

All council, troop and service unit programs and events are temporarily postponed or cancelled, and service center and store locations in Cicero, Horseheads, Johnson City, New Hartford, Seneca Falls and Watertown are closed. Camp properties in Deposit, Harrisville, Ithaca and Tully are closed as well. All closures remain in effect through at least April 15.