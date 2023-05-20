WEEDSPORT — For the youngest Girl Scouts gathered at the Weedsport Free Library Saturday morning, the significance of the time capsule they had come to see unearthed appeared less appreciated than the opportunity to run, skip jump, laugh and sing with each other.

For the women who watched its burial a quarter century ago the dig was a brief trip back to girlhood, and memories of comradeship and belonging that came with it.

The burial of the capsule marked the 75th anniversary of the Girl Scouts, and Saturday’s event was to mark their 100th year.

“Girl Scouts was a special time for me, Daisies through high school graduation,” said Daisy leader Acacia Phillips, who helped bury the capsule in 1998 and came Saturday with her 6-year-old daughter, Abigail. “All of us hold it really dear, and it is so much fun to revisit.”

Another Daisy leader, Erin Crabtree – Acacia’s best friend throughout scouting — nodded in agreement.

Like mother geese herding goslings, the adults present managed to get all 30 or so of the girls, their brothers and their sisters in one place. A Girl Scout color guard presented the colors, and all joined in the scouting pledge, followed by a spirited Pledge of Allegiance.

All attention turned to the youngest girls who sang “I’m a Girl Scout Daisy, Take a Look at Me,” complete with hand signals and some funny facial expressions. Eyes then turned toward the library’s west wall.

Debbie Schwarting, a Service Unit Manager who has led more than one generation of scouts, shovel in hand, related how the day before leaders had attempted to locate the burial site of the plastic bucket holding the swag. Things were different 25 years ago, she noted. A young weeping cherry blossom tree, which might have made a great landmark, wasn’t yet planted then. Memories, photos and tape measures were needed, and employed.

“We looked at pictures again and again and thought we had placed a rock on top of the pail,” Schwarting said, evoking gales of laughter. “And we poked around and poked around.”

Success finally was theirs, Schwarting said. The 7-gallon pail with its yellow lid had allowed some moisture to reach the artifacts, some of which were blurred or otherwise damaged, and in some cases downright “smelly,” according to Schwarting. Quite a bit was salvageable, however, and those items were returned to the bucket, which was relowered and covered with dirt.

And so, on Saturday morning, the girls took turns turning over small piles of dirt, uncovering the bucket a little at a time, until it was removed and opened.

Silence fell over the library grounds and Schwarting described the zip-locked treasures one by one as girls mostly clad in day-glow green commemorative shirts, crowded round.

There were Girl Scout cookies of course, along with lists of members from the various troops who had worked on the burial project, which were read off one by one, newspaper clippings, photos and merit badges donated by some.

For Barbara Gray, the joy was two-fold. She had been a scout leader from 1987 to 1998 and is currently a member of the Friends of the Library, the hosting library’s support group.

“The enthusiasm and dedication to the whole program and of the leaders who are in charge of the program, which is over 100 years old now, is still there and you can see it,” Gray said. “I really enjoyed it.”