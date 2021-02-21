'Give us all your effort': Auburn police, fire departments put recruits to the test

The APD helped the fire department with the background checks for their candidates, and all 15 were interviewed by the fire department. The official start date for the new hires is March 1, Fritz said, and they will spend two weeks in orientation with the fire department, doing paperwork. They are slated to report to the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls by March 13.

Academy graduation is scheduled for June 4 and after that, they will spend six months in an engine company or a truck company with the fire department. They will then be in the other company for another six months, so they will gaine experience with both. These firefighters need to have positive evaluations from both companies.

In addition to bringing in three new hires, Friz said, another benefit is that the AFD now has a new civil service list of eligible recruits to hire off of. Those lists can used for up to four years. He said he was happy so many came out for the recent written test and did well.

"Now we have a list with a lot of people and we have a list with a lot of people that scored well, so those are good for us. Because it allows us to continually get good people when openings come up," Fritz said. "It gives us more people to choose from."