GoFundMe launched for Cayuga County infant after hospitalizations

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family of a Cayuga County infant recently hospitalized with RSV and pneumonia.

Colton Micheal, 17 months, of Locke, has been hospitalized 11 times since being born, his mother, Chloe Bush, wrote on the fundraiser page. His conditions have included a ventricular septal defect and pyloric stenosis. Due to his recent case of respiratory syncytial virus, he had to stay in a pediatric intensive care unit for two days.

Bush said she has lost her jobs due to the time required to take care of Colton through his health problems and hospital stays.

"Christmas is around the corner. The hospital stays drive up the cost of food, gas, etc.," she said. "Has been tough ... now to add Christmas to the mix, this year we as new parents are super excited to see him really interact with opening gifts. We are gonna try our best to give him a Christmas. And we wanted to post this just to see if anyone wanted to give a gift."

The GoFundMe has a goal of $1,000. Along with monetary donations, Bush is asking for clothing (18 months and older), infant-size footwear, learning toys, books, socks and toys.

For more information, visit the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/7c4ecba5.