AUBURN

GoFundMe launched for family of Auburn man killed in Buffalo shooting

  • Updated
Andre Mackniel

Relatives of Tracey Maciulewicz, fiancee of Auburn resident Andre Mackniel, one of 10 people killed in a supermarket shooting in Buffalo on Saturday, have set up an online fundraising effort for her and their 3-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the fiancée and 3-year-old son of the Auburn man who was murdered during Saturday's racist mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo.

Andre Mackniel, 53, was murdered while purchasing a birthday cake for AJ, his son with fiancée Tracey Maciulewicz.

The day of the shooting was AJ's 3rd birthday, organizer Kim Netti wrote on the GoFundMe page. Netti is a close cousin of Maciulewicz.

"Now Tracey is left a single parent. She is paralyzed with the reality that her partner is gone. Paralyzed with the fear of what the future holds. Their son AJ is left to grow up without his father. He is left to associate every birthday for the remainder of his life with the murder of his father. All of this ... tragically and senselessly due to the cowardice and hatred of another," Netti wrote.

Mackniel took care of AJ at home while Maciulewicz worked, Netti added. She has set a goal of $25,000 for the GoFundMe, and the money will help her cousin raise her son without his father. 

People are also reading…

"She and her sweet son are left with so many uncertainties for the future. A mortgage, rising costs of food and gasoline, and every other expense that is at risk of being unpaid as they grieve so deeply," Netti wrote. "We hope to raise funds for Tracey and her young son to assist her as she endures this horrible loss."

Mackniel was one of 10 people killed in the shooting in Saturday. All were Black. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, has a history of posting racist beliefs online, including a 180-page manifesto that embraces the "great replacement" theory. He drove more than three hours from Broome County to target the supermarket, which is located in a heavily Black part of Buffalo.

For more information, or to contribute to the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/help-for-tracey-and-aj/share.

