GoFundMe launched for family of Auburn man killed in Buffalo shooting

The Citizen staff
A GoFundMe has been launched to support the fiancée and 3-year-old son of the Auburn man who was murdered during Saturday's racist mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo.
Andre Mackniel, 53, was murdered while purchasing a birthday cake for AJ, his son with fiancée Tracey Maciulewicz.
The day of the shooting was AJ's 3rd birthday, organizer Kim Netti wrote on the GoFundMe page. Netti is a close cousin of Maciulewicz.
"Now Tracey is left a single parent. She is paralyzed with the reality that her partner is gone. Paralyzed with the fear of what the future holds. Their son AJ is left to grow up without his father. He is left to associate every birthday for the remainder of his life with the murder of his father. All of this ... tragically and senselessly due to the cowardice and hatred of another," Netti wrote.
Mackniel took care of AJ at home while Maciulewicz worked, Netti added. She has set a goal of $25,000 for the GoFundMe, and the money will help her cousin raise her son without his father.
"She and her sweet son are left with so many uncertainties for the future. A mortgage, rising costs of food and gasoline, and every other expense that is at risk of being unpaid as they grieve so deeply," Netti wrote. "We hope to raise funds for Tracey and her young son to assist her as she endures this horrible loss."
Mackniel was one of 10 people killed in the shooting in Saturday. All were Black. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, has a history of posting racist beliefs online, including a 180-page manifesto that embraces the "great replacement" theory. He drove more than three hours from Broome County to target the supermarket, which is located in a heavily Black part of Buffalo.
For more information, or to contribute to the GoFundMe, visit
gofundme.com/f/help-for-tracey-and-aj/share. How to help
For more fundraisers for the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting, including a $1 million fundraiser launched by the National Compassion Fund with a $500,000 pledge from Tops Friendly Markets, visit
gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-mass-shooting-fundraisers.
Photos: President Biden, first lady visit Buffalo
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden place flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to pay respects to victims of the shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to pay respects to victims of the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Residents hold signs for the president and first lady to see as they arrive at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Security is in place at the Tops on Jefferson in preparation for a visit from President Biden and the first lady.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Security is in place at the Tops on Jefferson.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Security is in place at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in preparation for a visit from the president and first lady.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Security is in place at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement check the memorials left at the scene.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Biden gestures as he and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand place flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting Tuesday at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where a racist gunman murdered 10 people and wounded three others on Saturday.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit with officials, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during a visit Tuesday to the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
First lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden listens as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown walks to speak at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People listen as President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a community memorial site in front of Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the community memorial site in front of Tops.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a makeshift memorial outside of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Visiting the scene of the recent mass shooting crime scene, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill visited a community memorial site in front of Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Air Force One touches down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gov. Kathy Hochul greets Mayor Byron Brown as the president and first lady arrive on Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sit in their vehicle after disembarking from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Biden talks with Congressman Brian Higgins at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
First lady Jill Biden walks to her car after disembarking from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
