GoFundMe launched for Sennett family after house fire

A chimney fire, the blaze was made worse by the 35 mph winds Monday night. Guzewicz said they caused an updraft, leading the roof to catch fire. They also made it harder to contain the fire.

The Sennett Fire Department told The Citizen Tuesday morning that it does not yet have any updates on the fire investigation.

It was mostly put out by midnight. Guzewicz thanked the responders, as well as the neighbors who let the family stay with them until 3 in the morning.

The Guzewiczes are currently staying with another daughter in Syracuse. The family has received $500 in aid from the American Red Cross, Guzewicz said, but they're trying to avoid hotels. She doesn't think Kyle, who has autism, would acclimate well. Instead, she's looking for a house or apartment to rent. She doesn't know if or when her family will be able to return to their home, as the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed. In the meantime, a $10,000 GoFundMe to help the family has been set up at https://gofund.me/39498aca.

"It's been really hard," she said. "I have to take it a day at a time. That's all I can do."

