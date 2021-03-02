GoFundMe launched for Sennett family after house fire

Laurie Guzewicz was watching TV in bed at about 10 p.m. Monday when she noticed what appeared to be a spotlight in her window.
Her husband, Charlie, got up to investigate. It wasn't a spotlight — the roof of their Sennett home was on fire.
Less than an hour later, the Guzewiczes and their children Kyle and Meghan were standing outside the 3262 Walker Road home, watching it burn.
"I couldn't believe it was me," Laurie Guzewicz told The Citizen Tuesday morning. "We were numb."
Guzewicz called 911 immediately after she and her husband saw the fire. By the time she got to her front door, emergency backpack in hand, a police officer was there. Several neighbors who noticed the fire had called 911 before her, she later learned. The whole family was able to walk out of the burning structure without difficulty, she said, and no one was hurt.
The Sennett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze, with mutual aid from departments in Auburn, Aurelius, Fleming, Mottville, Owasco, Skaneateles and Throop. The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office, AMR and SAVES ambulance companies, and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the response.
A chimney fire, the blaze was made worse by the 35 mph winds Monday night. Guzewicz said they caused an updraft, leading the roof to catch fire. They also made it harder to contain the fire.
The Sennett Fire Department told The Citizen Tuesday morning that it does not yet have any updates on the fire investigation.
It was mostly put out by midnight. Guzewicz thanked the responders, as well as the neighbors who let the family stay with them until 3 in the morning.
The Guzewiczes are currently staying with another daughter in Syracuse. The family has received $500 in aid from the American Red Cross, Guzewicz said, but they're trying to avoid hotels. She doesn't think Kyle, who has autism, would acclimate well. Instead, she's looking for a house or apartment to rent. She doesn't know if or when her family will be able to return to their home, as the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed. In the meantime, a $10,000 GoFundMe to help the family has been set up at https://gofund.me/39498aca.
"It's been really hard," she said. "I have to take it a day at a time. That's all I can do."
