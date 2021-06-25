Golden graduates: Auburn seniors cross the stage in packed stadium

AUBURN — A most unusual and unpredictable senior year for the Auburn High School Class of 2021 ended on a note of normalcy.
New York state lifted its guidance for high school graduations just last week, letting commencements take place the way they could before the COVID-19 pandemic. So Friday evening at Holland Stadium, the class of 273 students graduated before a packed and mask-less audience of friends and family, a sight that may have been unimaginable to any of them at the start of the school year.
Principal Brian Morgan called attention to the unlikelihood of that sight in his opening commentary. Noting that this year's class graduates on the 50th, golden anniversary of Auburn High School, Morgan told the students it also may have been unimaginable at the start of the school year that they would return to in-person classes or sports, let alone win two sectional championships.
"People told you that you would not be able to have your senior picnic, a real prom or a regular graduation. But over the last 13 weeks — check, check and check," Morgan said.
"You know what that is? That's gold."
The students who spoke after Morgan shared other challenges of completing high school during COVID-19. Along with Auburn school district Superintendent James Pirozzolo, they mentioned the learning curve of remote instruction and wearing masks — and, conversely, the perks of three-day weekends, taking classes in their pajamas and not having an attendance policy.
"We went from socializing to social distancing, zooming through the halls to Zooming twice a week," Valedictorian Jake Hansen said.
After Hansen's address, the presentation of diplomas and the singing of the alma mater, the class of 2021 threw their mortarboards into the air with a mix of jubilation and, given the circumstances, relief. One of them was Ainsley Buchanan, who told The Citizen before the ceremony that COVID-19 made her senior year so stressful she didn't play field hockey, the sport she loves.
"The one thing I was upset about was not being able to have my last first day of school, and also not having a normal football season and homecoming," she added.
The first half of the school year being online was challenging as well, Buchanan said. She thanked her family and teachers, particularly Ms. (Carole) Leonello, for their support and inspiration.
Like Buchanan, the students who spoke Friday also expressed gratitude.
Salutatorian Kathryn Brown said she learned not to take the little things for granted. And Senior class president James Vasile began his speech by thanking the school's teachers for working so hard this year, and every year, to positively impact the lives of their students. He then encouraged his classmates to stay connected with one another, and stay away from toxicity like social media.
"Yes, we are the generation that's supposed to save the world," he said, repeating something his class has been told by teachers for years.
"But how are we supposed to do that if we don't have any fun?"
