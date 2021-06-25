Golden graduates: Auburn seniors cross the stage in packed stadium

"You know what that is? That's gold."

The students who spoke after Morgan shared other challenges of completing high school during COVID-19. Along with Auburn school district Superintendent James Pirozzolo, they mentioned the learning curve of remote instruction and wearing masks — and, conversely, the perks of three-day weekends, taking classes in their pajamas and not having an attendance policy.

"We went from socializing to social distancing, zooming through the halls to Zooming twice a week," Valedictorian Jake Hansen said.

After Hansen's address, the presentation of diplomas and the singing of the alma mater, the class of 2021 threw their mortarboards into the air with a mix of jubilation and, given the circumstances, relief. One of them was Ainsley Buchanan, who told The Citizen before the ceremony that COVID-19 made her senior year so stressful she didn't play field hockey, the sport she loves.

"The one thing I was upset about was not being able to have my last first day of school, and also not having a normal football season and homecoming," she added.

The first half of the school year being online was challenging as well, Buchanan said. She thanked her family and teachers, particularly Ms. (Carole) Leonello, for their support and inspiration.