Good dog: Canine alerted sleeping owner to fire in Aurelius home

A dog alerted their sleeping owner to a fire in the residence they were staying at in Aurelius early Wednesday morning.

The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it and the Cayuga Fire Department were alerted to a house fire at 5863 Route 90 around 2 a.m. Fire Chief David Perkins told The Citizen that a male renting the property was woken up about the blaze by his dog. The tenant and the dog were not injured, and they secured a place to go.

The majority of the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, Perkins said, but a lot of time at the scene was spent trying to find spots where fire still could have been, such as the ceiling over the garage. The scene was cleared by around 5:37 a.m., he continued. The bulk of the damage at the home was in the "garage and the living room end of the house," Perkins said, though he noted there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

Perkins said he personally believed the home was not a complete loss, though he stressed that was his opinion.

"I can tell you based on my 30 years of experience that there's probably a very good chance that house can be repaired," he added.

The Aurelius department believes it was "very evident," Perkins said, that the blaze was caused by a wood-burning appliance that had been used earlier that evening and some kind of malfunction caused the fire.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the roof, the Facebook post said. The department said a tanker box was activated because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said there were no reports of people receiving medical transportation from the scene. Dispatchers said that along with departments from Aurelius and Cayuga, fire departments from Union Springs, Fleming, Montezuma, Throop, Owasco, Waterloo, Seneca Falls and AMR Ambulance helped with the response.

The Aurelius Fire Department thanked all of the mutual aid responders.

Route 90 was closed from Davis Point Road to Waynes Point until about 5 a.m., according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.