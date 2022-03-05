'Good for the sport': Racing vehicles galore roll into Cayuga County showcase

AURELIUS — When Rob Goodell was a vendor for Finger Lakes Speed World last year, he didn't expect he would be organizing the event in 2022.

The show featured over 50 different racing vehicles at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius Saturday. Goodell and his fiancé, Corey Everdyke, took over the show from Jim Olin, who ran Speed World for its previous editions.

Having hosted car shows through his businesses Show stylez in addition to owning his other business, the no prep drag racing program Sampson NO PREP, Goodell is no stranger to the car show world. He also said he has known Olin for a while.

"Cars are my life. I put everything I have into this stuff. I eat, sleep and breath this," Goodell said.

Gazing out out into the scores of people of all ages looking at the various vehicles in the mall, Goodell and Everdyke said they were thrilled by the turnout. Goodell talked about what he thinks the appeal of the event is.

"It's something to do indoors that a lot of people wouldn't normally do, I know have walked around that wouldn't typically come to something like this, but it's indoors, everyone wants to get out and do something, that's the first thing," he said. "Second thing, this is the largest it's ever been since it's been here, to my knowledge."

Goodell also noted the wide array of vehicles at the show, including dirt cars, show cars, drifts cars, go-karts and more.

Various vendors could be seen as visitors stopped to look at the displayed machinery in all manner of colors and models. Demolition derby events were held by Pure Chaos Motorsports, and children's competitions with Power Wheels toy cars were also held. Giuliana Mosher, 8, was smiling ear-to-ear at one point as she held up the two awards she was given, scoring the 1st Place Power Wheels trophy and the Peoples Choice trophy. She and the other award winners showed off their new golden hardware on stage.

Earlier at the event, Bob Lovine's eyes lit up while around the assorted cars, stopping to admire a bright red Honda Civic. Lovine, who was with his wife, Peggy, said he first helped fix a car at age 5, and he has been in love with cars ever since. Speed World was the couple's first car show since the COVID-19 pandemic started, so they were excited to be out. Bob, who drives in races in Cortland, noted he was happy to see people of a variety of ages at the show.

"It's good for the sport," he said.

Sixteen-year-old racer Alex Payne, who will be in the Big Block Modified division at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua this year, unveiled his new race car earlier at Saturday's event, with oil company Castrol as a recent sponsor.

"It's cool to be able to unveil a car like this with these great people," Alex said.

Don Hartzell, his wife, Kayla, and their son Tucker, 6, were among those at the show. Don said he appreciated the range of vehicles shown.

"They have a mixture of everything," he said ."That way, there's something for everybody."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

