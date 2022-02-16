Good news in Cayuga County's COVID-19 metrics: Cases, hospitalizations declining

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, cases and hospitalizations are decreasing in Cayuga County.

The county's seven-day average case rate is 212.86 per 100,000 people, a 30.93% drop since last week. There were 163 new cases during the same period.

The average positivity rate is 9.01%, down 2.34% in seven days. While it is on the decline, central New York's positivity rate remains one of the highest in the state. The region has a 6.58% positivity rate, the second-highest in the state.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 109 active cases in isolation, a six-month low. Six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest number of hospitalizations since August.

In the last seven days, there have been six COVID-19 deaths. Deaths are considered a lagging indicator because they usually occur days or weeks after COVID-19 cases spike. Dating back to the beginning of the pandemic, the county has 137 virus-related fatalities.

The county's vaccination rate increased slightly, from 58.2% to 58.4%, in one week. The vaccination rate among eligible residents ages 5 and older is 61.5%, up from 61.2% last week.

The health department is continuing its vaccination efforts, especially for children. It is participating in the statewide #VaxForKids campaign, which aims to inoculate school-aged children who are eligible for the shots.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 29 #VaxForKids sites that will host upcoming vaccination clinics, including two in Cayuga County.

Southern Cayuga Central School District will host a clinic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Pfizer shots will be available for children ages 5 and older. Moderna booster shots will also be available for individuals ages 18 and older.

A second clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Pfizer doses will be offered for individuals ages 12 and older, and Moderna shots will be available for adults ages 18 and older.

More information about the clinics, including how to register for appointments, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

