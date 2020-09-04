 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good news: No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County this week
alert top story
COVID-19

Good news: No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Map

The latest map showing town-level COVID-19 data in Cayuga County. 

 Cayuga County Health Department

Cayuga County hasn't reported a new COVID-19 case in six consecutive days, the longest streak without a new case since the first confirmed case in mid-March. 

The last confirmed case announced by the Cayuga County Health Department was a woman who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Aug. 29. Since then, there have no new cases. 

The department's latest situational update shows there were no new cases over the past four days. One Cayuga County resident who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 was discharged on Tuesday. 

With no new cases in nearly a week, the county's total number of active cases is down to three. There are 34 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case. 

Entering Labor Day weekend, the health department urged the public to wear a face covering is social distancing can't be maintained and to limit attendance at social gatherings. 

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, according to the state COVID-19 regulations. 

The health department also released updated town-level data on Friday. The latest map shows that COVID-19 has been present in every Cayuga County town. 

Until recently, Ledyard was the only town without a confirmed COVID-19 case. But the data indicates there have been three COVID-19 cases in the town. 

There have been 176 positive COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, up from 161 since mid-August. The 15 new cases include three Moravia residents, two in Sterling and one each in Auburn, Aurelius, Mentz, Sennett, Springport, Throop and Victory. 

Auburn, the largest municipality in the county, has the most cases (41). The tally includes one out-of-state resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in March. 

The town with the most cases is Genoa, which has 21. There weren't any new cases in the town over the past three weeks. Scipio (15) and Fleming (11) are the other towns with double-digit case totals. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Here are a few ways to save on your water bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News