Good news: No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County this week

Cayuga County hasn't reported a new COVID-19 case in six consecutive days, the longest streak without a new case since the first confirmed case in mid-March.
The last confirmed case announced by the Cayuga County Health Department was a woman who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Aug. 29. Since then, there have no new cases.
The department's latest situational update shows there were no new cases over the past four days. One Cayuga County resident who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 was discharged on Tuesday.
With no new cases in nearly a week, the county's total number of active cases is down to three. There are 34 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case.
Entering Labor Day weekend, the health department urged the public to wear a face covering is social distancing can't be maintained and to limit attendance at social gatherings.
Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, according to the state COVID-19 regulations.
The health department also released updated town-level data on Friday. The latest map shows that COVID-19 has been present in every Cayuga County town.
Until recently, Ledyard was the only town without a confirmed COVID-19 case. But the data indicates there have been three COVID-19 cases in the town.
There have been 176 positive COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, up from 161 since mid-August. The 15 new cases include three Moravia residents, two in Sterling and one each in Auburn, Aurelius, Mentz, Sennett, Springport, Throop and Victory.
Auburn, the largest municipality in the county, has the most cases (41). The tally includes one out-of-state resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
The town with the most cases is Genoa, which has 21. There weren't any new cases in the town over the past three weeks. Scipio (15) and Fleming (11) are the other towns with double-digit case totals.
