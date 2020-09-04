Good news: No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County hasn't reported a new COVID-19 case in six consecutive days, the longest streak without a new case since the first confirmed case in mid-March.

The last confirmed case announced by the Cayuga County Health Department was a woman who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Aug. 29. Since then, there have no new cases.

The department's latest situational update shows there were no new cases over the past four days. One Cayuga County resident who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 was discharged on Tuesday.

With no new cases in nearly a week, the county's total number of active cases is down to three. There are 34 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive case.

Entering Labor Day weekend, the health department urged the public to wear a face covering is social distancing can't be maintained and to limit attendance at social gatherings.

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, according to the state COVID-19 regulations.

The health department also released updated town-level data on Friday. The latest map shows that COVID-19 has been present in every Cayuga County town.