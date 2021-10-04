Good sign? New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations declining in Cayuga County

The latest COVID-19 wave appears to be easing in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 45 new cases over three days and 175 in a seven-day period. While that could be attributed to fewer cases over the weekend, the county has only one day with 30 or more cases since Sept. 25. Before that date, the county had 10 days in a 12-day stretch with at least 30 new cases.

As cases decrease, hospitalizations are slowly declining. The health department said Monday that 15 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 17 on Thursday and 20 one week ago.

Most of the patients (9 of 15) are unvaccinated. A bulk of the hospitalizations are older residents, but there are three under age 40, including a child under age 10, an individual in the 10-19 age group and a person in their 30s.

Cayuga County's active case count is below 200 for the first time in nearly a month. The health department reported 179 active cases, down from 223 on Thursday.

Other metrics show the county is trending in a positive direction. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day case rate is 229.84 per 100,000 people, down 20% over the last week. The positivity rate is down to 6.31% after being well over 10% early on in the wave.