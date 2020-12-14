Gov. Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied a former aide's allegations over the weekend that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Cuomo told reporters the claims that former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were "not true."

"I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has," the 63-year-old Democratic governor said, making his first comments on the allegations. "But it's just not true."

Cuomo's press secretary previously denied the claims on his behalf.

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted that Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years." She added that "many saw it, and watched."

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years," she continued.

Boylan, 36, worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.