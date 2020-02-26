Gov. Cuomo says President Trump is punishing New York for being too blue

Administration officials and Trump himself, however, have dismissed allegations that those personal disputes have anything to do with the administration's policy decisions regarding New York state.

One of the latest state-federal spats emerged this week over the Trump administration's move to scuttle an Army Corps of Engineers study —inspired by the 2012 Superstorm Sandy — into whether a multi-billion-dollar sea wall could protect parts of the city and New Jersey from surging seas.

The idea of a huge wall around New York's harbor hadn't been universally loved. Trump was only one of several critics who decried it as potentially ineffective. But even some local politicians and environmental groups that had criticized the proposal decried the surprise discontinuation of the coastal resiliency study.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, a Democrat, called the decision to suspend the study "reckless," and said it would expose the region "to the ravages of the next superstorm." New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe, also a Democrat, said she's "deeply disappointed" that the corps' work — including smaller resiliency projects — was suspended.