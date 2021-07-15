Gov. Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

Sen. John Liu, Majority Assistant Whip in the state Senate, said that Azzopardi's statement is the "typical Cuomo playbook."

"Those kinds of comments, trying to run interference, trying to deflect, trying to implicate at least politically — my read of it is that folks in the governor's circle including the governor are at least nervous and at most running terrified," said Liu, a Democrat who's called on Cuomo to resign.

"Obviously, Cuomo's trying to undermine the AG," Liu said. "I think because he is in a precarious situation, he'd be trying to undermine anybody who is investigating him."

This year's legislative session has concluded, but lawmakers could return later in the summer or fall if the probe winds up.

"I don't have a sense of a clear timeframe," Liu said. "I think Tish James is being as thorough as she can, knowing that no matter what she will be accused of politics. But I I think she's conducting a thorough investigation and looking at all the facts, and I look forward to her conclusions and recommendations."

The state assembly's judiciary committee has launched its own probe into whether there are grounds to impeach the governor on issues from sexual misconduct to his $5 million book deal.